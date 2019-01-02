Amazon to expand Whole Foods, open more stores

Nearly a year-and-a-half after Amazon acquired Whole Foods for approximately US US $13.5 billion, things are about to start changing.

Amazon is planning to expand its Whole Foods Market portfolio by adding more stores to put more customers within its two-hour delivery service range, The Wall Street Journal reported this week.

The report says Amazon has been scouting locations for bigger Whole Foods stores in states and regions where they don’t currently have any stores at all–places like Idaho, south­ern Utah and Wyoming, along with many other suburban areas.

The report goes on to say that these stores will be approximately 45,000 sq. ft. in size and the extra space is intended to accommodate Amazon delivery and pickup from online orders.

According to WSJ, the world’s largest online retailer also plans to expand its two-hour delivery service, Prime Now, to nearly all of its roughly 475 Whole Foods stores in the United States.