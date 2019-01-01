Retail trends to look forward to in 2019

2 2 Sharad Venkta – MD & CEO, Toonz Retail

We have seen the retail industry change dramatically in the past couple of decades, and one of the main reasons for the same is the growing internet connectivity, which has led to the rise in the number of smartphones. The preferences of the consumers have changed; they have become more and aware about the latest development that has taken in the market. Not only this, the consumers are also willing to accept the change that the market will bring along.

Some of the industry trends that we can see in the year 2019 are as follows:

– Rise of millennials: Coming Years will see a sharp rise in millennials. These will be the first lot who are exposed to higher technology, are heavily social in nature and soon will have purchasing power as well. Retail will see a dynamic shift in terms of process, technology & strategy.

– Data mining using AI tech: Data analytics will be used to gain and retain customers using AI and this will be the differentiating factor. Merchandise, Processes, offers & communication are expected to become smarter with the help of customer trends and behavior. The offers by the brand and the communication with the customer will have to be more personalized and communicated at the right time. With the help of this technology, brands will be able to garner more and more data so that the customers are able to interact with the brand and then take recommendations from them on the same.

– MutliChannel: Market is becoming more dynamic and there cannot be a single mode to reach to customers. Moving from omnichannel to multichannel, where the products are available in more places and deeper markets. Instead of single touch points, focus will be to widen the opportunitiesto reach and convert the potential customer. 2019 start seeing collaborations of similar target audience products coming together for better reach. It will be seen that in order to retain their customers, the brands will have to be actively present on all the places and streamline the entire process. The brands will have to integrate across all the channels, which also includes their website and social media along with the traditional brick and mortar.

– Deeper Markets: Recently, it has been seen that smaller towns have shown tremendous growth. With the rise in internet penetration, increase in disposable income, retail will see more growth in tier 2 -3 cities in the coming year. Over time, brands have also started to know their customers in a much better way and this has helped the brands in making the right decision and providing the right product to their customers.

– Experiential Marketing: Traditional model that focused only selling is slowly declining with each passing year. Consumers prefer a more engaging experience – whether it is online or offline. They like to engage with brands and products before buying. Now, we can see that consumers are slowly and steadily moving away from the old format and are looking for a more engaging experience. The brand should, however, understand that just remodeling will not work. On the other hand, the brand will have to create a more and more enriching experience for the user. In order to make it engaging in nature, brands are mixing the traditional elements with that of mobile application and other activities.