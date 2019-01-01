Deep Dive: World’s 10 biggest e-commerce marketplaces, from Alibaba to Zalando

Marketplaces Gaining Share of Global Internet Sales

Worldwide, e-commerce will generate an estimated $1.6 trillion in sales this year, up 17 percent year-over-year, according to Euromonitor International.

That huge and fast-growing channel is being fought over by a mix that includes niche, specialized Internet pure plays, legacy multichannel retailers and marketplaces that aggregate third-party sellers.

It is a battle that marketplace giants such as Alibaba and Amazon appear to be winning for now…

