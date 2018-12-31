Vikrant Batra, Director, Cafe Delhi Heights

Entrepreneur Vikrant Batra, an established stalwart in the Indian Food and Beverage Industry, is the mind and force behind the ingenious concepts of his stand-alone ventures.

A graduate from Hindu College, Delhi University, Batra has completed a Restaurant Management course from the University of California. He also completed his MBA from Fore School of Management.

Starting off by working in his inherited business at Batra Banquets. In 2011, Batra inaugurated Café Delhi Heights, which currently has 12 outlets across Delhi NCR. With two more outlets in pipeline for Mumbai by the year-end, Batra is all set to take this legacy forward by making it a global venture.