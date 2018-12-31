Key trends shaping the Indian food service industry

6 Trend #6: Traditional packaging will make way for innovative food packaging

With millennial spending still ramping up, food manufacturers and retailers have already begun to reshape their marketing strategies in order to cater to millennials.

Millennials are estimated to be around less loyal to brands than previous generations; thus, in order to target them effectively, brands need to focus on their global, digital, and social presence rather than their on shelf presence. This essentially means that a product needs to trend globally (as millennials are globally connected) and be digitally accessible and unique (as millennials increasingly shop online) and ‘socially sexy’ (have an ‘Instagram Appeal’ that offers the purchaser social status). Due to an increasing importance of these factors and the fact that prices across brands and retailers are mostly at par, creating a unique brand that targets core beliefs and behaviour of millennials is vital. To achieve this, retailers first need to understand the millennials’ core beliefs and then design a brand around them.

What do we already know about the ways in which millennials eat and purchase food? How could these characteristics change things like packaging?

– Take away concept – The busy millennial lifestyle calls for more meals on the road. An Alphawise study of millennial eating habits found that Gen Y frequents restaurants more often than other generations. However, claims about healthy dining habits are not always true. Whether it is a casual lunch at a vegan ramen house or bacon double cheeseburgers from the nearest fast food joint, millennials eat out more at all venues across the board.

Food manufactures and retailers e.g., supermarkets with in-store menus could offer competitive services, so long as they offer mobile packaging option that allow millennials to eat wherever their hearts and short attention spans take them.

– Cementing the social experience – Millennials usually have multiple social media accounts. Gen Y-ers are not only on sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, but they have certainly perfected the art of balancing multiple online personalities. Mobile technology such as smartphones and tablets gives them an even enhanced edge in this regard. As such, food companies should constantly be considering new ways to incorporate customer interaction by way of mobility and social media.

Merchandisers lacking mellennial-level creativity do not necessarily have to reinvent the wheel. For example, if a company’s traditional packaging includes redeemable coupons, they may consider replacing the printed coupons for a QR code accessible via the web. Businesses can save money on printing costs and engage younger audiences by encouraging them to participate electronically. Furthermore, image-driven content created through apps such as Instagram, Pinterest and Vine gives food companies an opportunity to showcase their product’s unique sales proposition with free viral marketing. Never underestimate the power of the hashtag!!

– Environmentally conscious buyer – Environment-friendly, sustainable, recyclable, and compostable packaging is no longer a trendy option. Light-weighting and mineral filler usage is gaining interest, which can help both the environmental and economic goals of companies and consumers alike.

Commercial packaging, therefore, has to step up its game and convince Gen Y that contents are honest and worth buying. This could include printing clearer nutritional and ingredient information right on the box or even directing prospective buyers to online resources such as videos and testimonials that back up marketing claims.