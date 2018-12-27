Dharmender Matai, CEO, JMart

Dharmender Matai, a business professional with a rich experience of 26 years in the Industry joined Alisha Retail Pvt. Ltd, a part of RJ Corp as CEO. He is a well-known name in the Indian retail and FMCG industries.

Alisha Retail is in the business of running convenience stores in NCR under the brand name of JMart which is now gearing up for expansion and to strategize and execute this plan Matai has joined them.

Earlier, Matai was heading Heritage Fresh Ltd. in Hyderabad as COO since July 2015. During his tenure he turned around the company with the fastest expansion in the chosen geographies.

Heritage Fresh under his leadership became the largest supermarket chain in Hyderabad with 300,000 sq.ft. trading area. This is first for any supermarket chain in a city, across India.

He has also worked with Metro Cash & Carry as Head FMCG (Buying & Merchandising). While with Reliance Retail, he has spearheaded the expansion and rollouts of various formats for Reliance Fresh, and also worked for Spencer’s Retail.

His career began with HUL and he worked in various divisions across Andhra Pradesh.

He has done MDP from IIM Calcutta and has a Master’s Degree in IT Management from Osmania University.