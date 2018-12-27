2.5 mn buyers shop during Myntra, Jabong special sale

About 2.5 million shoppers ordered eight million products during four days of Myntra and Jabong’s special sale from December 22 to 25, a company statement said on Wednesday.

“The ninth edition of End of Reason Sale concluded with Myntra and Jabong recording a massive surge in sale and traffic,” city-based Flipkart-owned Myntra said in a statement here.

As a result of the sale, the fashion portals saw a 700 per cent surge in sales and 120 per cent increase in online traffic over normal business days, it added.

American retail giant Walmart-owned leading e-commerce player Flipkart Group includes online fashion portals Myntra and Jabong.

The Flipkart arms, however, did not disclose the combined value of goods sold in those four days.

“Sports goods were the highest selling category with a total of eight lakh pairs of shoes sold across the country during the sale,” the statement added.

The shopping carnival also saw 7.2 lakh new customers ordering through the portals.

The two portals together sold 1,200 products per minute during the four-day sale.