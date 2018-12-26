Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head, Spencer’s Retail Ltd.

Shashwat Goenka is Sector Head Spencer’s Retail, part of the US$ 7 billion RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. He leads the management team of Spencer’s Retail, a multi-format retailer having presence in over 36 cities across India.

He also serves as a Director on the Board of Phillips Carbon Black Limited, one of the largest producers of Carbon Black in India, Firstsource Solutions Limited, a leading Business Process Outsourcing company of the Group and Retailers Association of India. He is also the founder of brand TooYumm! and leads the FMCG vertical of the group.

Currently, Shashwat Goenka is an Executive Member in National Executive Council, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Co-Chair, FICCI Retail & Internal Trade Committee and Chair, CII National Retail Committee. He is also immediate Past President of Indian Chamber of Commerce, Calcutta.

After completing his schooling at St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Calcutta, Goenka obtained his degree in Finance, Management and Marketing from the Wharton School, University of Pennylvania, and Philadelphia.

While at Wharton, Goenka’s leadership experience included the positions of Chair, Director and Technical Director of PenNaatak, Preceptorial Leader in Preceptorial Committee, Human Resource Committee of Wharton Asia Exchange, International Mentor, and Marketing Committee of Wharton India Economic Forum.