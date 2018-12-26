2Bme launches new store in Acropolis Mall, Kolkata

2Bme, the private label apparel line from RP-Sanjiv Goenka

Group, recently launched their second exclusive brand outlet at Acropolis Mall, Kolkata.

The 2000 sq. ft. store on 2nd floor at Acropolis Mall, Kolkata is the latest addition to the retail network of 2Bme after the launch of the first EBO in Quest Mall last year.

The store showcases an exclusive western casual clothing line from 2Bme embodying the brand’s vision of providing ‘contemporary fashion for your every day needs’.

On the occasion of the store expansion, a 2Bme spokesperson said, “We will look at opening 10-12 EBOs of 2Bme in prime malls of Kolkata, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad. Recently we also signed on Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassadors and this is helping us create an exclusive entity for our brand.”

Store Design, TG & Future Plans

With a minimalist yet chic design, the EBO has a contemporary

look and feel giving a comfortable shopping experience each time a customer walks in.

Targeted at the age group of 22-35, the brand has everyday casual wear in a very affordable price range between Rs. 499 – Rs. 1,999. The store offers a huge collection of western clothing line including – tops, graphic t-shirts, dresses, trousers, denims, shorts, joggers, and light weight sweaters for both men and women.

“2Bme has around 15,000 styles and we have sold more than 3 million pieces so far. The brand has already crossed the mark of

Rs 100 crore within one-and-a-half-years of its launch and it is likely to garner a turnover of Rs 300 crore in next three-four years,” the spokesperson said.

At a later stage 2Bme will be also made available through large format MBO’s and e-commerce platforms.