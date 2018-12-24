Preet Dhupar, CFO, IKEA India Pvt. Ltd.

Preet Dhupar is the chief financial officer at IKEA Group India. She has been with IKEA for more than 4 years.

Prior to this, she was handling leadership roles at BBC India for more than 14 years. She started her career at Becton Dickinson India as Financial Planning Manager.

Overall, she has 20 years of experience in various industries and geographies. She has been exposed to multiple facets of a senior finance role from strategic decision making to planning and analysis, statutory accounting, risk management, ERP implementation, taxation and compliance.

She has a strong knowledge of global accounting principles and excellent understanding of India tax laws and practice.

She is a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor’s degree from Sri Ram College of Commerce. She attended the Integrating Strategy and Finance course at ISB, Hyderabad.