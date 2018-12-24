Year-Ender: Fashion & accessory retail brands launched in India in 2018

India’s fashion retail industry is poised to cross €85 billion by the end of 2022. According to a Technopak study, the men’s share of the fashion market is substantially higher than that of women, though the gap is reducing, and by 2022, both men’s and women’s share of the total fashion market is likely to be 39 percent each. The kids segment will account for nearly 22 percent of the total fashion market by 2022.

Figures aside, the Indian consumer is also spending more. Increased disposable income and working women are keeping the fashion retail industry in India on a high. With these factors in mind, it is safe to say that India offers great opportunities for new domestic brand launches as well as for international brands. This was evident in 2018, the year in which the Indian fashion retail industry welcomed a flurry of new domestic, celebrity-led and international brands into its fold.

We bring you a curated list of some of the top fashion brands that have debuted in India in the year 2018.