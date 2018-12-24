Arvind Ltd to provide safety-compliant industrial uniforms

Arvind Ltd. and JCB India Ltd. announced a partnership to introduce protective, smart, comfortable, and stylish ready to wear Industrial Uniforms. This partnership is the first of its

kind to offer co-branded protective wear and industrial uniforms for India’s workforce. The product range will be made available through Arvind & JCB India’s distribution network and

point-of-sale locations across the country.

Industrial uniforms have become essential in view of the increasing focus on occupational safety and health (OSH) and regulatory compliance in India. Stringent government norms, growing awareness about safety regulations, globalization of domestic companies, and the growing number of MNCs setting up manufacturing facilities in India have contributed to the increase in demand for safety-compliant and comfortable industrial uniforms.

While the OSH market is growing, there is limited choice in branded ready-to-wear industrial uniforms in the country. The partnership between Arvind and JCB India will unlock new opportunities in this market segment by offering best-in-class products for core sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, iron & steel manufacturing, mining, automobiles, defence, armed forces, and construction, among others.

Work-wear in India has been highly unorganized, but is poised for high growth. Arvind and JCB, one of Europe’s largest construction brand and our partnership will give a definite edge to the

product which is being created. The JCB workwear has signed an exclusive licensee with Arvind to retail and market their products which will be done in both B2B and B2C space.

Arvind will complement JCB India’s safety shoes business with its value-added protective wear and personal protective equipment (PPE) product basket, which includes coveralls, dungarees,

rain wear, and balaclavas. These products are fire-resistant, chemical-resistant, and shock-resistant, and possess other such properties that serve to protect factory workers, fire-fighters,

construction crew, soldiers, healthcare professionals, and security personnel from the harsh operating environments that their respective jobs entail.

Commenting on the partnership Ashish Kumar, CEO – Advanced Materials Division & Arvind Envisol, Arvind Limited said, “We are transforming our business quickly through technologies

and partnerships that enable us to explore and create new opportunities. Extending textile manufacturing beyond fashion and into areas like safety and protection, is one of the areas we

are focusing on. This partnership will leverage JCB’s market presence with Arvind’s textile manufacturing capabilities to provide industrial wear that will meet the highest standards of

safety and protection.”

Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, JCB India Limited said, “Safety is of paramount importance for us at JCB. It does not get limited to our machines on Construction sites only, but is an overarching

philosophy. We are committed to introducing products which enhance safety and protection and our partnership with Arvind Limited gives us an exciting opportunity to do just that in the area of apparel. In India’s rapidly growing occupational safety and health market, we look forward to working together to create a market presence for value-added protective wear and personal

protective equipment.”