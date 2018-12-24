India’s textiles sector needs 17 mn additional workforce by 2022: Govt

The country’s textiles sector, which currently employs over 45 million people, will require 17 million additional workforce by 2022, the government said Thursday. The textiles ministry said in the last four years, 8.58 lakh persons have been trained in partnership with 58 government and industry partners to meet the sector’s need for a skilled workforce.

The ministry said its strategy to boost exports involves diversification of markets, positioning India in value chain and promoting collaborative exports, according to a PTI report.

Towards diversification of textiles exports, 12 markets in Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Egypt, turkey, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia and Peru have been identified.

The ministry said it also plans to pursue strategic engagement with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on the Fabric-Forward Policy.