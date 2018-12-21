Bath & Body Works opens first store in Mumbai

Major Brands, India’s leading retailer for premier international fashion apparel, accessories and beauty brands launched the first Bath & Body Works store in Mumbai at the much sought after luxury shopping destination Palladium, Lower Parel on December 21, 2018. The store will open to welcome the Holiday Season, Christmas & New Year in Mumbai in grand style.

Having established itself as one of the best and most sought after personal essentials and home fragrance brands, the Bath & Body Works store at Palladium will be spread over 900 sq. ft. that will allow customers to enjoy an extensive array of fragrances: Body Crèmes, Shower Gels, Body Lotion, Bath Frizzies, Fragrances Mists, Hand Creams, Hand Washes, Hand Sanitizers, Candles and Gift Sets.

At Bath & Body Works, customers are invited to sample luxurious lotions, hand soaps, fragrances and more to discover their favourites. From fun and flirty scents to sophisticated and exotic fragrances, Bath & Body Works offers a wide range of world-class fragrances to suit every personality and occasion.

Making their way to the Palladium stores are the International bestselling fragrance collections including Japanese Cherry Blossom, A Thousand Wishes, Vanilla Sugar, Hello Beautiful, Sweet Pea.

Aside from this, there is a line of products to boost your mood and soothe your soul with aromatherapy. Thematic gift boxes are another unique offering from Bath & Body Works in this season of gifting.