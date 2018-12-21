Home Beauty & Wellness Bath & Body Works opens first store in Mumbai

Bath & Body Works opens first store in Mumbai

, India’s leading retailer for premier international fashion apparel, accessories and beauty brands launched the first store in Mumbai at the much sought after luxury shopping destination Palladium, Lower Parel on December 21, 2018. The store will open to welcome the Holiday Season, Christmas & New Year in Mumbai in grand style.

Having established itself as one of the best and most sought after personal essentials and home fragrance brands, the Bath & Body Works store at Palladium will be spread over 900 sq. ft. that will allow customers to enjoy an extensive array of fragrances: Body Crèmes, Shower Gels, Body Lotion, Bath Frizzies, Fragrances Mists, Hand Creams, Hand Washes, Hand Sanitizers, Candles and Gift Sets.

At Bath & Body Works, customers are invited to sample luxurious lotions, hand soaps, fragrances and more to discover their favourites. From fun and flirty scents to sophisticated and exotic fragrances, Bath & Body Works offers a wide range of world-class fragrances to suit every personality and occasion.

Making their way to the Palladium stores are the International bestselling fragrance collections including Japanese Cherry Blossom, A Thousand Wishes, Vanilla Sugar, Hello Beautiful, Sweet Pea.

Aside from this, there is a line of products to boost your mood and soothe your soul with aromatherapy. Thematic gift boxes are another unique offering from Bath & Body Works in this season of gifting.

