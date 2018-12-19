UK-based international chain Toy Room enters India

Toy Room, one of the most talked-about premium and international brand which has attracted visits from A-listers around the world including Jessie J, Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Scherzinger, has opened its first outlet in India in Aerocity.

According to Akshay Anand, Owner Toy Room India, “Present in eight different countries, Toy Room is one of the biggest and hottest UK-based international entertainment brands with outposts already operating in London, Dubai, Istanbul, Rome, Mykonos, Athens, São Paulo and now India.”

“This was the right time to introduce the brand in the country as food service industry is at its full-bloom all thanks to the well-informed and frequent travelling consumers,” he adds.

Toy Room is the first international nightlife brand to enter the Indian market.

Elaborating more about the brand, Anand says, “Toy Room is a playful, provocative, unpretentious and sexy place with a special focus on intimate hospitality and service and that is going to set it apart from other brands in the same category.”

“With capacity for over 400 guests and a Hip-hop/ Rock ‘n’ Roll only music policy, Toy Room is derived from an urge to create an intimate setting for people to have fun,” he adds.

Spanning across 4,500 sq.ft. Toy Room has been positioned as a finest party place that delivers an upscale nightclub experience with a focus on delivering premium hospitality, while still retaining its brand of sexy and provocative playfulness, which made it a worldwide sensation.

The Toy Room brand internationally is known for placing children’s toys and imagery in an entertaining setting for adults, bringing together the notion of innocence alongside deviant party behaviour.

“We are eyeing Rs 25 crore per annum revenue from Toy Room and going ahead we will be opening more outlets in Mumbai and Goa,” Anand concludes.