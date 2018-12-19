Be U Salons raises Rs 3 crore funding led by Brand Capital and Jaipur Capital

Be U Salons has raised Rs 3 crore at a Rs 42 crore valuation, led by Brand Capital and Jaipur Capital. This is Be U’s 3rd fund raise since its inception in December 2016. Be U plans to utlise the funds towards marketing and expanding its subscription base.

Be U, the subscription-based salon chain, operates its B2B2C model through an unique subscription model for salon owners and another for the end customers. Be U was founded by Vikas Johari, Jigyasa Gupta and Shailendra Nagvani in 2016 and operates 90+ outlets in the 3 cities and aims to capitalise the repetitive nature of the salon customers through its subscription model, popularly known as SalonPass.

“The biggest challenge of salons is not only to bring customers back, but to bring them back month on month, and SalonPass does just that. It’s a dream come true tool for any salon owner. Today 80 percent of the subscribers visit our salons month on month, which is unprecedented,” says Vikas Johari, CEO & Founder, Be U Salons.

Be U provides solutions to three key challenges faced by the neighbourhood salon owners – it reduces their cost of goods, provides access to new clients and establishes customer loyalty. Through its tech-enabled ecosystem, Be U helps salon owners utilise their ideal capacities, while enhancing their operational efficiency.

“Interestingly 80 percent of the work has been executed by the existing salon owners, like the physical infrastructure & the salon staff, all they have been missing is the operational knowhow. Be U just does that, through technology. That too in an affordable & easy manner,” says Shailendra Nagvani, CTO & Co-Founder, Be U Salons.

Be U helps customers discover salons within their neighbourhood, matching their preferences, through a click of a button. It enhances customer experience through engagement tools on its consumer app, while also locking in their loyalty through its subscription model, called SalonPass.

SalonPass not only rewards the customers financially for their loyalty, but also helps them establish their monthly salon routine through its handsfree transaction feature, maintaining the same old comfort level at their neighbourhood salon. It only makes the process easier and better.