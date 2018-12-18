Outstanding retail brands honoured at IMAGES South India Retail Awards 2018

South has given India and the world at large many visionaries, business leaders and great entrepreneurs. South India has been a vibrant marketplace pretty much initiating the genesis of modern retailing in India. Businesses based out of South India have always been well ahead of the curve in retailing invention.

In the year 2016, IMAGES Group instituted ‘South India Retail Awards’ to honour business legends, professionals and innovators in the business of retail and shopping centres based out of south India for Excellence in Retail and Customer Service.

The 3rd edition of IMAGES South India Retail Awards saw business visionaries from South India, those have built great Consumer Brands, Retail Concepts and Shopping & Leisure Spaces being felicitated on December 17, 2018 at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru.

SIRA 2018 Awardees

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Department store – Westside

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Hypermarket – Big Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Fashion & Lifestyle (National Operations) – Soch (For Single Brand Store Operations), MAX (For Multibrand Store Operations)

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Fashion & Lifestyle (Regional Operations) – Souchii (For Rapid Shop-in-Shop Expansion), Twills (Single Brand Store Expansion)

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Footwear & Fashion Accessories – Skechers

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Food & Grocery (Regional Operations) – Nilgiris

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Foodservice (National Operations) – The Chocolate Room India

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Foodservice (Regional Operations) – Nandhana Palace

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Beauty & Wellness – Naturals (National Player For South India Operations), YLG Salon (Regional Player)

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Kiosk/Express format – The Thick Shake Factory

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year – Fipola

Images Excellence Awards

Rapid Expansion with Smart Hyper Model – Reliance Smart

Emerging Brand – Cool Colors

Star Brand – Otto

Visionary Awards

– P R Shiva Kumaar, MD (Global Operations), Saravana Bhawan

– Saravanan R, MD (India Operations), Saravana Bhawan

– Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, BigBasket

– CK Ranganathan, Founder & CEO, Cavinkare, Green Trends, Limelite

Presentation Based Awards

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: Store Design & VM – 1st – KLM Fashion Mall, 2nd – Lifestyle

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: Marketing & Promotions – 1st – Harsha, 2nd – MAX

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED STARTUP OF THE YEAR – 1st – BBQ, 2nd – Omuni, 3rd – Inner Being

IMAGES Most Admired Innovative Retail Concept of the Year – Easybuy