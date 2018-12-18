Home Big Grid Outstanding retail brands honoured at IMAGES South India Retail Awards 2018

    South has given India and the world at large many visionaries, business leaders and great entrepreneurs. South India has been a vibrant marketplace pretty much initiating the genesis of modern retailing in India. Businesses based out of South India have always been well ahead of the curve in retailing invention.

    In the year 2016, IMAGES Group instituted ‘South India Retail Awards’ to honour business legends, professionals and innovators in the business of retail and shopping centres based out of south India for Excellence in Retail and Customer Service.

    The 3rd edition of IMAGES South India Retail Awards saw business visionaries from South India, those have built great Consumer Brands, Retail Concepts and Shopping & Leisure Spaces being felicitated on December 17, 2018 at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru.

    SIRA 2018 Awardees

    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Department store –
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Hypermarket – Big Bazaar
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Fashion & (National Operations) – Soch (For Single Brand Store Operations), MAX (For Multibrand Store Operations)
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Fashion & Lifestyle (Regional Operations) – Souchii (For Rapid Shop-in-Shop Expansion),  (Single Brand Store Expansion) 
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Footwear & Fashion Accessories – Skechers
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Food & Grocery (Regional Operations) – Nilgiris
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year : Foodservice (National Operations) – India
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Foodservice (Regional Operations) – Nandhana Palace
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Beauty & Wellness – Naturals (National Player For South India Operations), YLG Salon (Regional Player)
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Kiosk/Express format – The Thick Shake Factory
    IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year – Fipola

    Images Excellence Awards

    Rapid Expansion with Smart Hyper Model –
    Emerging Brand – Cool Colors
    Star Brand –

    Visionary Awards

    – P R Shiva Kumaar, MD (Global Operations),
    – Saravanan R, MD (India Operations), Saravana Bhawan
    – Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, BigBasket
    , Founder & CEO, Cavinkare, Green Trends, Limelite

    Presentation Based Awards

    IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: Store Design & VM – 1st – KLM Fashion Mall, 2nd – Lifestyle
    IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: Marketing & Promotions – 1st – , 2nd – MAX
    IMAGES MOST ADMIRED STARTUP OF THE YEAR – 1st – , 2nd – Omuni, 3rd – Inner Being

    IMAGES Most Admired Innovative Retail Concept of the Year –

