H&M HOME to open concept store on London’s Regent Street in 2019

H&M HOME will be opening the new Concept Store in central London in Spring 2019: at 208 Regent Street. The new H&M HOME Concept Store covers approximately 700 square metres across two floors and will offer the full assortment, the newly launched range of furniture, lighting and the Classic Collection.

First launched earlier this year across five European markets – Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany and UK – including first stand-alone store in Westfield London (White City), the aim of H&M HOME concept store is to be an inspiring interiors destination that will bring together the latest products from the full H&M HOME assortment, as well as a selection of pieces from a curated selection of other brands.

“Our H&M HOME concept stores complement to our digital offering by offering personal service from H&M HOME colleagues, and allowing our customers to interact with the products in an inspirational environment. We are investing in a next level customer experience, and we could not have hoped for a better location for our upcoming concept store. We are very proud to be a part of the legendary Regent Street,” says Anders Sjöblom, Managing Director of H&M HOME.

The exact opening date and full details of the products, services and experiences that will be available at H&M HOME on Regent Street will be revealed in the new year.