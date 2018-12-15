The Digital Supply Chain’s Missing Link: Focus

The digitization of the supply chain is one of the major value and growth opportunities for businesses today, with the potential to make a significant difference to their performance and future prospects. We surveyed supply chain executives at more than 1,000 organizations across consumer products, manufacturing, and retail. Our aim was to understand the digital initiatives they are adopting, the benefits they are deriving, and the ways in which they are transforming their supply chains…

