City Centre: Guwahati’s first complete mall set for pre-launch in December

Guwahati is on the verge of getting its first complete mall as City Centre Guwahati is all set for a prelaunch, December 2018-end.

The USP

The total built up area, along with the retail space is the ultimate USP of City Centre Guwahati. Located in the heart of the city, the mall has space for everything.

“We have space for every possible thing a shopping centre can hope for. We have anchor space up to 35,000 sq. ft., over 10,000 sq. ft. of space for entertainment, 3-4 identical spaces of 2,000- 3,300 sq. ft. each for F&B and we have also a food court built over 25,000 sq.ft. with 12 counters and a seating capacity of 500+ people,” explains Gaurav Paliwal, Leasing and Operation Head, Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited.

Mall Design

City Centre Guwahati has a very hydraulic design. “We have a basement in the mall, where we have multi-level mechanised parking. There’s parking space for 500 cars and 1,000 two wheelers,” says Paliwal. The mall is divided into two parts. The first part is from ground floor to the 7th floor – and the second part is the central atrium ground floor to 5th floor which have stores of 250 sq. ft -1100 sq. ft approximately.

“We have left out around 35,000 sq. ft of open area from the entrance on GS Road for cars to enter to keep the feel of the mall. We are in the process of developing a selfiepoint here. One high point of the design of the mall are the Poly Carbonate sheet imported from Israel, which result in maintaining the effective natural light during the day” states Paliwal.

Zoning

Zoning at City Centre Guwahati has been done in a very considerate manner. The ground floor is completely dedicated to international and national premium brands, as well as brands which are entering the NorthEast through the mall. It also has separate space for the beauty segment which includes major brands like Mac and Kama Ayurveda to name just a few.

A portion of the first floor is dedicated to the menswear, shoes, women’s western wear, while the second floor has sports, ethnic wear and kidswear. The 3rd floor has a mix of retail and F&B. Chilis is entering to North East through our mall, while the fourth floor is dedicated to PVR and Smaaash (FEC).On 5th and 6th floor Micro Brewery of approximately 6000 sq. Ft.

Major Attractions

Shoppers Stop is the anchor store at the mall. It is spread across three levels with a carpet area of 35,000 sq.ft. The mall has a PVR with five screens with a seating capacity of 1,000+ people in the 30,000 sq. ft. area. Smaaash – which is entering NorthEast for the first time has a space of 11,000 sq. ft. “We are working on installing different rides in the entertainment area to dedicate a section for toddlers to make City Centre a complete package. At food court our major attractions are KFC and Pizza Hut.

“We have signed on Light Bite Foods and they will be opening major Street Food by Punjab Grill, Asia Seven and Zambar in the mall. The idea is to focus on nationalised and well-known players for better stability and superior services,” says Paliwal.

“We have been finalising a few counters with local tribal food brands along with QSRs. The entry and exit for PVR is from the food court, which is expected to bring heavy footfall to the eating area. Apart from this, we have hired mall management agency who are managing Fit Out of Brands for City centre Guwahati . Our anchors Shoppers Stop and PVR are in the final stages of Fit Out and will soon be completing. We are now giving possession to vanilla brands for Fit Out as looking forward for opening around Christmas or New Year,” concludes Paliwal.