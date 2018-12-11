Toonz Retail expands its presence in Delhi-NCR; launches store in Dwarka

The fastest homegrown kids retail chain, Toonz Retail, has further expanded its presence in Delhi-NCR, by launching store in Dwarka.

This is the 9th store of Toonz Retail in Delhi-NCR. Successfully operating 105+ stores spread across 52 cities in 15 states, Toonz Retail offers a wide range of products for all needs and occasion of kids from 0-12 years of age.

The new store is spread over an area of 1,500 sq.ft. and offers premium experience and quality to its customers at affordable price range with kid’s apparels starting from Rs 199 and newborn baby wear starting at Rs 69.

Toonz Retail new store in Dwarka, offers a complete range of exciting kids’ products including Fashion, Baby Care, Nursery, Toys and School Supplies amongst others. In apparel, the collection has been created keeping in mind the current trend, and the collection is all about comfort, attitude and style. Toonz flagship brands WOWMOM, SUPERYOUNG and SUPERYOUNG CELEBRATIONS will also be available at the newly launched store.

“North India has always been our one of the most preferred markets when it comes to expanding our market. And with the launch of another store, we intend to deliver quality products to our consumers. Since its inception, Toonz Retail has established a strong presence across the country through its quality driven yet affordable clothes and accessories for kids’. Our products have received phenomenal response from parents and kids’ across the country. This has motivated us to tap more and more regions and we are excited to launch of 9th store in Delhi- CR,” shared Sharad Venkta, Managing Director & CEO Toonz Retail India Pvt. Ltd.