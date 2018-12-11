Yellow Tie Hospitality launches QSR ‘Just Falafel’ in India

Yellow Tie Hospitality, India’s leading restaurant franchise management company has launched Dubai’s most popular Lebanese food brand‘Just Falafel’ in India.

The first outlet opened at Hanuman Mandir, Pushkar, Rajasthan. Yellow Tie Hospitality has bought the brand for India. It was one of the fastest growing brands in UAE with presence in USA, Canada, Turkey, United Kingdom, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and other Middle eastern countries.

Just Falafel is a quick service restaurant format serving authentic Mediterranean & Lebanese cuisine. The key differentiator of the brand is that it caters to vegetarian market serving various kinds of Falafel, Healthy Salads, Shawarma and more. With the growing trend of customers wanting healthy food options, Yellow Tie Hospitality plans to launch 100 Just falafel restaurants across PAN India by 2024.

Mouni Kalra, Franchise Owner, Just Falafel said, “We are very delighted to bring this authentic Lebanese food brand to Indian market. Our menu ranges from wide range of wraps, Bowls, Shawarma extended to mouthwatering Desserts and Beverages.The food industry in India has been booming in the recent times, owing to the rising disposable income of the middle class, rising young population and tourism especially in a city like Pushkar.”

This sector is already the largest retail consumption category in India, accounting for approximately 31 percent of the country’s consumption basket. The Indian food and grocery market are the world’s sixth largest, with retail contributing 70 percent of the sales. Yellow Tie Hospitality aims to cater to the same with Just Falafel.

Chetan Kambli, Brand Head of Just Falafel added, “Indian consumer focus is shifting & they’re becoming more susceptible to try new cuisines. There are no big prominent players in the Lebanese food space in India and we aim to fill that gap. India’s tier-2 and 3 cities have immense potential as these cities have big pocket customers with lesser avenues to spend. This is the reason we decided to open our first restaurant in Pushkar, as it has high footfalls of tourists visiting from different parts of the world and Just Falafel will provide them the organized international restaurant concept serving healthy and delicious food.”

Karan Tanna, Founder &CEO, Yellow Tie Hospitality said, “We are extremely excited about Just Falafel and we feel that Just Falafel can be ‘the’destination for Lebanese food. Just Falafel has done fantastic amongst the local population of Dubai and we can’t wait to grow it in India. We are planning to invest 5 million USD in the next 3 year with 50 stores at PAN India level across malls and corporate parks in the next 2 years and 100 stores in 5 years with focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities.”

He further added, “There is a mixed bag of opportunities for elevating food and beverage businesses and staying on top with changing customer needs and understanding their millennial preferences. Fast food culture has now become a part and parcel of local epicureans. Lebanese food with Indian twist will drive their adventurous palates to the fullest.”