Raza Beig

Director, Landmark Group and CEO – Splash and ICONIC

Raza Beig heads Splash and ICONIC, the fashion concepts of the Landmark Group.

Back in 1993, Splash was at a nascent stage and Beig was involved in almost every aspect of the business from buying to visual merchandising, budgeting and retail operations. Before he became cognizant of it, Beig was promoted as the General Manager of the fast-growing fashion brand, Splash. Over two decades with the organization, his strong dedication and passion has guided Splash to become a category leader and a core brand of the Group.

Since the inception of Splash in 1993, Beig has been actively involved with the overall business development and retail buying for the brand. In 1998, he helped set up Lifestyle, the department chain in India.

Beig’s bullish approach facilitated the initial days of the Group’s entry into a new market and before he knew it, he was made a board member, in charge of the fashion division for India. Sometime in early 2000, he was appointed Managing Director of Splash and was invited to be part of the Board of Directors of Landmark Group. Eventually, in 2006 he was appointed the CEO of Splash.

Splash has achieved new heights under Beig’s vigilant leadership and today the brand is taking ‘fashion’ forward to a new level. Beig heads the buying team, and oversees the creation of Splash’s season collections. He travels with Splash’s team of designers and buyers to major international fashion shows, to keep abreast with the changing trends in global fashion. He is personally involved in selecting and signing off all the garments and accessories which finally make it to a collection.

Along with Splash, Beig heads ICONIC, a five-year-old business of Landmark Group. The brainchild of Chairperson Micky Jagtiani, both Beig and Nisha Jagtiani worked towards opening the largest youth fashion destination that is both trendy and different. With 27 stores in three countries Beig with his strong business acumen plans to take the brand way ahead in the coming future.

Beig is at the forefront of the business, spearheading the brand across the Middle East, Levant countries and the Sub-continent, with aggressive expansion plans in the near future. Splash currently operates over 220 stores and 55 brand stores (Lee Cooper, Bossini, Kappa etc) across 14 countries and ICONIC has 34 stores across KSA, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.

For Raza…life has just begun and he believes that his best is yet to arrive!