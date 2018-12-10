Saakshi expands retail presence; opens outlet in Forum Esplanade Mall

Saakshi, silver fashion jewellery brand, has opened its new store, spanning across 318 sq.ft at Forum Esplanade Mall.

The store houses product range at excellent price points. The price range of the product starts from Rs 500 and has on offer necklace set, locker set, earrings, bangles, bracelets, kamarband, baju band, finger ring, nath to name few.

According to Nikhil Kothari, Proprietor, Saakshi, “We have given niche look to this store & amazing display of our products. Overall look and feel of the store is top notch. We have got excellent frontage which helps us to attract customer.”

Saakshi is one of the pioneer silver fashion jewellery brand in Eastern India. Since inception in the year 2002, the brand has been successful in satisfying customer’s demand for superior-quality jewellery at affordable price.

From its flagship store in Metro Shopping Centre, Kolkata, Saakshi has grown to become a leading Fashion jewellery brand, spreading its wings across Eastern India, having six company stores in Kolkata and one in Durgapur and 7 franchise in Tier 1 and 2 cities. At present, the brand which is targeting middle and upper middle class, has 14 stores.

The brand is looking forward to open 5 more stores in 2019.