Eastman Colour Restaurants eyes Rs 50 crore topline by 2019

Energetic, passionate and humble restaurateur Dinesh Arora is all set to repeat the success story by opening second outlet of Unplugged Courtyard in Udhyog Vihar, Gurugram (near Oberoi Hotel).

Spread across 15,000 sq.ft, the restaurant is divided into 3 different settings – terrace area, a secret garden and a quirky bus.

According to Dinesh Arora, Chief Managing Director, Eastman Colour Restaurants, “The opening of Unplugged Courtyard Gurugram is in continuation of our long standing, successful relationship with Unplugged Courtyard, Connaught Place. This property has been built with a great amount of thought and passion, giving personal attention to every detail.”

“Special attention has been paid to the ambience of the restaurant as we have tried to keep the natural air flowing by planting the maximum trees within the courtyard,” he added.

Unplugged Courtyard, Gurugram – serving Progressive cuisine – can cater to around 350 people at same time and the set up cost of the outlet is Rs 4 crore.

Future Plans

Eastman Colour Restaurants is also introducing a World Tapas Bar – La Roca – in Aerocity. The high-energy bar which will be opening in January 2019 has come up with an investment of Rs 2.5 crore.

Apart from this, they will also be expanding their flagship vegetarian restaurant Swad in Mumbai and Jaipur. The average size of a Swad outlet is around 3,000 sq.ft and the set up cost amounts to Rs 1.5 crore.

The brand is also planning to introduce Bombay Bar – Bollywood theme restaurant and bar – in Lucknow with an investment of Rs 3 crore. This will be spread across 5,000 sq.ft.

“We are planning to open 6-7 new restaurants in 2019 and are targeting a revenue of Rs 50 crore,” he concludes.