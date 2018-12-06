Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic announces the launch of their COCO store in Kolkata

Dr Blossom Kochhar has opened Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic ‘Earth To Bottle’ COCO store at the plush Solace Day Spa in Ballygunge, Kolkata.

The store houses range of exquisite Aromatherapy based skin, body and hair care products along with a wide range of essential oils.

Dr. Kochhar, unveiled the newest launch from the Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic product range – the country’s first ever Aromatherapy Haircare Range.

Dr. Kochhar, during her conversation with Pinky Kenworthy (Grooming consultant and socialite), stated, “The COCO store reiterates our philosophy of ‘Earth To Bottle’, a concept we firmly believe in. Backed on the concept of aromatherapy BKAM product range is completely nature derived and provides a holistic approach to the consumers bringing about a mind, body and soul synergy. Solace Day Spa has already been providing specially curated Aromatherapy Services to their clientele since almost a decade and now with the launch of the COCO store, clients can back up their daily skincare routine with the BKAM retail products. Thus, the launch of the BKAM COCO store in Kolkata has taken our association with Solace to the next level altogether.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kochhar explained, “I decided to launch India’s first Aromatherapy Haircare Range as I could see consumers seeking out more and more hair problem solutions. During this I found that the options available in the market are definitely not devoid of chemicals. Thus keeping in mind the importance of haircare, this range was introduced. The Aromatherapy haircare range is anti bacterial, helps in rejuvenation of the hair, the essential oils used in manufacturing the shampoo, conditioner, serum and the hair oil helps in enhancing the memory, keeps your hair moisturized, helps in balancing out oily scalp, provides volume and shine, treats dandruff, and so on. I must say that the consumer response to this newly launched ranged has been phenomenal.”

While speaking about the launch – store and the haircare, Samantha Kochhar specified, “Our brand also believes in the concept of affordable luxury. Thus the products are priced at a very reasonable amount. Further the COCO store in Solace is the one stop shop for gaining a perfect Aromatherapy experience for our consumers in the Eastern market. Since Eastern Market is one of our best performing markets the response from the consumers about the launch of this store has been excellent. This is our second BKAM ‘Earth To Bottle’ COCO Store in India and we plan to come up with more such COCO stores all across the country. Apart from this we have 5 exclusive brand retail outlets across the country.”

Speaking on the association, Yashodhara Khaitan stated, “Dr Blossom Kochhar has been associated with Solace since its inception and I am happy that she chose to open her first store in our premises. I believe that beauty does emanate from a state of total wellbeing. And that is what Solace is all about: holistic wellness. Solace has been fortunate to partner with companies and brands that believe in the same philosophy of holistic beauty and wellness and Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic is one of them.”