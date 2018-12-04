PrettySecrets expands retail presence; opens new outlet in Delhi

PrettySecrets, one of India’s leading fashion lingerie brand has recently opened its flagship store at Rajouri Garden, New Delhi. It’s the very first flagship store with an experiential set up at par with international brands, wherein the customers will get to experience PrettySecrets life in the store with the young and fun vibe.

With a sprawling space of 2,000 sq ft. spread over 2 floors, this PrettySecrets store is designed to create personalized shopping experience for each of its customer. The store is well defined by its fanatical spaces, trial sessions for the customers and its friendly vibe.

The collection showcased in the store is dedicated towards redefining the basic wear and is designed for young, modern and bold women. The store offers fashionable yet comfortable mix of lingerie, nightwear, active wear and swimwear at a reasonable price starting with Rs 399.

On the occasion of the launch, Karan Behal, Founder & CEO, PrettySecrets (MTC Ecom Pvt Ltd.) said, “We are delighted with the launch of our first flagship store, expanding our path in retail segment. At PrettySecrets, we believe in offering the best to our customers and redefining the sector with a fresh approach. Through our stores, we aim to become the brand of choice furthermore provide flawless shopping experience to the customers.”

Currently, PrettySecrets has 3 stores in Delhi and 25 stores across pan-India.