Myntra announces ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’ from December 4-6

Myntra has announced the arrival of the biggest sale for beauty and personal care products in the country, ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’, between the December 4-6. The 5th edition of the coveted festival is set to take on shoppers with over 15,000 products, 50 new brand launches and discounts of up to 50 percent off, on top beauty brands.

‘Myntra Beauty Edit’, the biannual property of Myntra, offers shoppers the perfect opportunity to pick up makeup, perfumes, skin care, hair care, appliances, men’s grooming and bath and body products from top international and domestic brands, at attractive prices.

Some of the new brands that are being launched during the festival are Milani, Schwarzkopf, Olapex, Corioliss, Wella Professional, Yardley, hair care range from Marc Anthony and many more. Other highlights include, a range of products from Korean beauty brands, such as Innisfree, The face shop, IT’s SKIN, LEADERs. Shoppers will also be able to purchase the One8 range of grooming products, by Virat Kohli, which will be launched exclusively on Myntra during the event.

Myntra Beauty Edit offers shoppers products from over 350 brands with special deals on exclusive and hero products. There are 720 exciting gifts to be won across 72 hours from popular beauty brands and the first 5,000 shoppers with a bill value of Rs 1,500, will receive a stylized tote.