India: Retail 2.0 and the way forward

As highlighted in the graphic above, a new foreign direct investment (FDI) policy came into effect from August 2017 wherein the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was abolished and measures were enumerated to ensure easier and quicker approval processes and timelines. Positive investor sentiment resulted in India's ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index jumping 23 positions – from 100 in 2017 to 77 in 2018. In January 2018, the government allowed 100 percent FDI under the automatic route for single-brand retail trading and construction development…

