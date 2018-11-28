Home Retailer Vishal Mirchandani, Chief Business Officer, Purvankara Ltd

Vishal Mirchandani, Chief Business Officer, Purvankara Ltd

By  
-
SHARE
Vishal Mirchandani –CEO Retail, Brigade Group

has over 25 years of industry experience in retail, fashion & lifestyle and malls. He has a demonstrated track record of working in the Real Estate & Retail Industry.

He is a management professional skilled in Business Strategy, Business Development, Operations Management, Marketing, Negotiation, Analytical Skills and Team Management.

He has delivered strategic results in latest stint with Brigade Group in both the Commercial and Shopping Centre businesses recording Gross Rent revenue in excess of Rs 400 crore (LY) for company and investors.

He led delivery and management of nearly 9 million sq.ft in less than 7 years and created platform for strategic and aggressive growth with an additional 14 million sq.ft of commercial space – in various stages of design and development.

He has successfully served senior management positions at , and Prozone – as President of their joint venture with Capital Shopping Centres of UK, () as Business Head and as CEO – Retail at the Brigade Group.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR