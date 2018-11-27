Two ways to grow your business

All business want to grow, be it a business that has been in the market for long or a business that has just been launched. As long as the business is growing the challenges although existing remain dormant. But once the gaps are filled, getting a meaningful growth can be a bit excruciating.

Let’s take a case study of a brand that is in the business since last 3 years and has been struggling for growth. In these situations most of the people who run the business think that there is a lack of proper planning. So, they get involved and start micro planning of the business setting outlet wise targets for the team. What they do is they take a particular area where a business of Rs 10 lakh is done in 1,000 stores that give a throughput of Rs 1,000 per month and ask the team to increase the through put to Rs 1,500. If they do this then 50 percent of growth can be achieved. Each of the person is now asked to make outlet wise business plan and the support needed to get the business. While everything looks doable on the excel sheet it is not easy to implement. There is a way in which the outlet behaves, if you don’t take this into account then it’s all going to come back to you.

Mostly an outlet has a fixed number of customer. One of the basic challenge in retail is bringing the customer to you. No person would travel distance if his basic needs are fulfilled by a store that is just outside the home. If he does travel, it would be once a month for his monthly requirement. For replenishment he will always go to the store next to his home.

When the businesses do the planning on outlet basis desiring incremental business from the same outlet, the number don’t increase exponentially. However a marginal increase is seen.

The next stage is the support stage – visibility, consumer promotion etc. These lucrative marketing strategies compels the consumers to make the purchase. Knowing that these promotions are for a limited period consumers tops up himself atleast for 2-3 months. What the offer does is that it gives you sales for one month and then it dips for the next two months. Take the average of these months, you will find that the number is almost same as its trend. Most of the business get into the situation.

Vijay Sokhi, the Founder Director of Sharp Consulting and Implementing Company (SCICO) believes that business has to make sense and any product preposition that adds more meaning to the consumer by reducing his time, will do better than others. He believes that creating customer is a very important aspect of any business. Customer will ensure consistency and when customer becomes our brand ambassadors they add more customers. This is a continuous process and takes a long time. So how do you grow your business?

