Indya expands its offline presence with its second exclusive store in Pune

High Street Essentials Pvt Ltd (HSE) has announced the launch of their second exclusive Indya outlet in Pune, India. The overwhelming love and support received by the brand in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Chandigarh and Pune has led to the arrival of the brand’s second store in the up-market Phoenix Market City, Viman Nagar.

Indya, an Ethno-fusion brand continuously reinvents traditional Indian wear by incorporating Indian motifs, prints and embroidery in fusion wear for women. The brand aims to provide great quality clothing at affordable pricing. The price range for their products vary from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000. The brand understands the need of the modern woman to always look for unique and new products, hence it ensures to provide them with new combinations, patterns and variations, yet keeping intact the Indian design aesthetics. The new outlet is spread over 760 sq.ft. allowing patrons to be able to look at an item of their choice and try it on at their ease.

Indya has made a statement this festive season with its colourful skirts, palazzo pants, chic jackets which can be paired with colourful and shimmery crop tops, tunics and tops with attached dupattas, flattering high slit tunics and dhoti pants.

Tanvi Malik and Shivani Poddar, Co-founders of HSE commented on the launch of the store, “While we have traditionally been an online-led company, the offline space has increasingly become a significant revenue generator for us with our pan-India departmental store presence and exclusive brand outlets. In addition to that, it helps the customer establish a relationship with the brand by helping them understand and appreciate the product while increasing brand recall and reinforcing positive customer behavior. We endeavor to provide the best shopping experience with our collection which focuses on creating affordable fusion-wear garments for the evolved Indian woman who is rooted in culture and yet modern in her outlook”.

HSE first forayed in the offline retail space with a partnership of Future Group’s Central Mall. While a major chunk of the company’s revenue comes from its online channels, the offline sales from the 14 standalone stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ludhiana and Bangalore and more than 70 shop-in-shops contribute to over 35 percent of the company’s revenue. HSE is planning to open 20-25 new Indya stores in the next 12 to 16 months, targeting metros, mini-metros and affluent Tier-1 Cities.

This financial year, High Street Essentials Pvt Ltd has invested over Rs 2.5 crore for their offline expansion and are looking at launching new stores across different cities in the country. The company has also raised Rs 5 crore in venture debt from Trifecta Capital and plans to deploy these funds primarily for offline expansion.