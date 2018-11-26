Alcis Sports opens its two new stores

Alcis Sports, a cutting-edge Indian performance wear brand, unveiled two new stores in Bagru in Rajasthan and Kurukshetra in Haryana. With these two new additions, Alcis Sports has now 11 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in India, and aims to have 15 by the year-end and 30-40 stores by 2019.

Bagru and Kurukshetra get firsthand experience of a premium performance wear at an affordable price. Alcis Sports is a homegrown affordable Indian sportswear brand which is at par with international brands in terms of quality and also in sync with Indian sensibilities.

The stores house Alcis Sports’ range spanning not only athleisure range but specific clothing for running, training, yoga, football, cricket and racquet sports. Alcis Sports is a home-grown, premium cutting-edge performance wear apparel brand, formed to tap into the emerging sportswear segment in the country.

Roshan Baid, Managing Director, Alcis Sports said, “We are elated at the response of customers in both the outlets especially in Bagru. Touching Rs 1 lakh in sales in just two days in a new locality without much advertisement shows the awareness, acceptance and trust about the brand. We are committed to our customers in terms of international quality and affordable price without any compromise in our products.”

Alcis is present at large format stores such as Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Globus, Central, Sports Station, Walmart, RS Brothers, Sarvanas, Pothys, JC Brothers and M&M and online retail channels such as Myntra, Jabong, Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliq, Ajio, etc. Besides, being present in over 700 multi-brand stores across the country, Alcis Sports is aggressively looking to open exclusive stores through franchise across the country. Alcis plans to open up about 15 exclusive brand stores, covering all the major cities of India, within this year.

Alcis Sports has tie-ups with leading sports entities such as the hugely popular Pro Kabaddi League (Haryana Steelers and all match referees), among others. The company has secured an investment from Singapore based Venture Capital firm RB Investments, which has a strong portfolio of startups in India, including The Beer Cafe, Swiggy, Bluestone.com, Fab hotels, Faasos and PropTiger to name a few. Alcis Sports has also appointed celebrated Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the brand ambassador.

Alcis Sports is a performance wear brand launched by the promoters of Paragon Apparels Pvt. Ltd., the largest manufacturer and exporter of sportswear in India. Alcis prides itself for being the first Indian brand to have the capability and production ability to manufacture technologically advanced sportswear at affordable price-points to enhance the performance of the wearer.

Produced in India with the latest technologies such as Dry-Tech (moisture management), Anti-Odour, Anti-Static, Anti-UV and Light X, the products are specifically designed keeping Indian lifestyles and weather conditions in mind. The product range consists of clothes to wear while running, training, yoga, football, racquet sports and other athletic and leisure activities.

Today, Alcis products which have international quality but Indian prices, are available in over 700 outlets across the country including all leading large format stores such as Lifestyle, Shopper Stop, Central, Globus, Sports Station, etc and online retail websites and 11 exclusive brand stores at New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Jaipur, Guwahati, Bangalore, Goa, Bagru and Kurukshetra.