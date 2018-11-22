aquawhite forays into kids oral care range with characters

In a bid to gain stronghold in the kids oral care market, JHS Svendgaard Brands Ltd. – the subsidiary of 24 years old JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited (JHS), has announced its foray into kid’s oral care segment under its brand aquawhite.

The brand has launched kids tooth paste and tooth brush. It has also inked licensing pacts for some of the kids’ favourite characters such as Chhota Bheem, The Jungle Book, Pokemon, PAW Patrol, Shimmer and Shine, SpongeBob Squarepants, Shiva and many more.

“The company’s strengths in manufacturing abilities in oral care range definitely gives us an edge in bringing best for kids segment. We have invested a lot of time and money in bringing out a product range which has an absolute international appeal and highest standards in quality while keeping the product price very competitive. We have a huge responsibility in terms of catering oral care product range to kids and upholding the strong position that these special characters enjoy with kids,” said Nikhil Nanda Managing Director, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited.

Neetal Narang, President – Communications & Corporate Affairs – JHS Svendgaard Brands Ltd said, “We have received an overwhelming experience to see everyone so excited with the entire kids range. Kids category has always been a sensitive category and we have been extremely cautious about each and every aspect of the product from it’s quality to packaging to value adds to its final pricing.”

The global oral care market size is anticipated to reach US$ 40.9 billion by 2025, exhibiting a 5.0 percent CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness among people regarding oral hygiene and increasing incidence of dental caries has led to market growth. Kids oral care market in India which is pegged at Rs 290 crore, growing at a CAGR of 19 percent over last five years from 2011 to 2016.