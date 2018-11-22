Uno Chicago Bar & Grill forays in India; to open 15 outlets in next 3 years

Ambuja Neotia Group’s hospitality vertical has recently introduced globally recognized American casual dining chain, Uno Chicago Bar & Grill in India through franchise route. The first outlet has opened at Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida.

Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group says, “We feel that the Indian consumer is a well-travelled consumer who has an acquired taste to world cuisine. The Indian market is yet untapped with immense potential and it is an exciting time to enter India.”

“As an authentic American Bar & Grill concept, the brand is positioned to be a smart casual dining restaurant in India, where people can enjoy a truly American cuisine paired with crafted drinks and entertainment with live performances. Anchored by vibrant culinary heritage, strong craft culture in food and beverages and deeply mindful of wellness, Uno is bringing Deep Dish and New Americana to India. As an ‘Eat-ertainment’ driven casual dining space, it is inclusive and welcoming for all generations – millennial, the young-at-heart and kid. The restaurants will operate as a family style full service restaurant,” he adds.

Each restaurant in India, which will spread across 2,500-3,000 square feet with the interiors same as of any other Uno Pizzeria & Grill restaurant in the US, will be opened with an approximate capex of Rs 4-5 crore.

“This year, the brand is opening outlets in region of NCR, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The group has signed a franchise agreement with the food chain to open about 70 outlets across the country over the next seven years spreading across Tier I and II cities,” states Neotia.

The brand is planning to open 12-15 outlets in the next 3 years with estimated investments upwards of Rs 60 crore.

Tracing Brands’ History

Uno Chicago Bar & Grill’s entry in India also coincides with its 75 years of successful global operations. Globally, the brand is recognized for its fun and welcoming Chicago inspired environment. The dining experience is relaxed, casual and family friendly as the brand places great emphasis on hospitality and service. The brand is synonymous with pizza but the menu extends to pastas, grills, salads, burgers, sandwiches and special curated menus. The chain also gives special emphasis to bar and alcohol offerings.

Famous for inventing Deep Dish Pizza in 1943, Uno’s mission is to deliver big, bold flavors, rich, rewarding experiences and unbelievably delicious pizza and a range of other delectable menu creations.

According to Neotia, “The UNO story began in Chicago in 1943 when Ike Sewell developed deep-dish pizza and opened a new type of restaurant at the corner of Ohio and Wabash. It was here that Ike served a pizza unlike any that had been served before. He figured that if some of Italy’s old, authentic recipes with impressive quantities of the finest meats, fresh cheeses, ripe vegetables and flavourful spices is combined with pizza, it could become a hearty meal. That was the start of an American tradition – the Chicago Deep Dish Pizza. Today, 75 years later, UNO continues to be undisputed creators of original Deep Dish Pizza, bringing its legacy to India.”

The Boston, Massachusetts-based brand has 110 company-owned and franchised restaurants located in 21 states of the US. Apart from this, the brand has international presence through franchise outlets in the District of Columbia, the United Arab Emirates, Honduras and Saudi Arabia.