IKEA announces new retail direction globally; to hire aggressively in India

Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V and its controlled entities) is accelerating its transformation, stepping up investments in new and existing IKEA stores and fulfilment centres, developing city centre formats and focusing on its e-commerce platform, to better meet the needs of its customers and be more convenient and affordable to many more people.

Building on many years of solid growth and as part of a transformation, Ingka Group is assessing all parts of the organisation and is simplifying to enable a greater focus on adding value to its customers. As a result, in the coming 2 years 11,500 new jobs will be created globally, through opening around 30 new IKEA touchpoints, investments in its fulfilment network and in digital capabilities. At the same time 7,500 jobs may become redundant globally, out of the current 160,000 jobs, mainly focusing on global functions and offices in 30 markets.

Jesper Brodin, Chief Executive Officer, Ingka Group says: “We continue to grow and perform strongly. At the same time, we recognise that the retail landscape is transforming at a scale and pace we’ve never seen before. As customer behaviours change rapidly, we are investing and developing our business to meet their needs in better and newer ways. We will put greater emphasis on making our existing stores even better and taking the opportunity to renew and reinvent our business in a way that is inspired by our history, culture and values. Together these elements guide our work and build our inclusive, open and honest culture, and we’re going to support our co-workers in the best possible way throughout this change.”

To support the biggest transformation in the history of the Ingka Group, IKEA India has already adopted its expansion approach. Through its expansion in India, it will create many more direct and indirect jobs. The number of co-workers is expected to grow from the current strength of 1,500 co-workers to over 15,000 co-workers in the future, out of which 50 percent will be women. Besides jobs in the stores and new city centres, the company will also create a lot of new roles in areas such as digital, data analytics, diversified fulfilment networks and personalisation. Certain existing roles will change and the company confirmed that all its co-workers will get to explore new opportunities in the new organisation. 3,000 new jobs are expected to be created in the next two years in line with its growth plans and transformation.

Peter Betzel, Chief Executive Officer, IKEA India says, “We are in an exciting time at IKEA India. We have recently embarked on our retail journey here and have the unique opportunity to implement our new retail direction from the beginning itself. The India organisation will align with the new global structure and competencies to build a future ready organisation in terms of skill sets. IKEA India will hire many more people, both in terms of direct and indirect employment, and as we start our digitisation journey, we will add many more co-workers with different skill sets, while also creating avenues for our existing co-workers to grow in many new roles.”

IKEA India, part of the Ingka group and one of its most recent retail markets is as one of its most important long term markets. It is on track to invest Euros 1.5 billion and aims to be present in many Indian cities in the coming years. Mumbai will be the first megacity in India to offer the full in India including city centre formats, large stores and a strong digital offering next year. IKEA intends to reach 200 million Indians in the coming three years through different channels. Globally in Ingka’s top 30 mega city strategies, three Indian cities – Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi are included which reinforces IKEA’s belief in the potential of India.

In August 2018, it opened its first India store in Hyderabad and will enter Mumbai next with online and stores.

IKEA has been present in India with IKEA Purchasing and IKEA Foundation businesses. The purchasing organisation has been sourcing from India for close to 35 years for its global stores. Currently it has 55+ suppliers with 45,000 direct employees and 400,000 people in the extended supply chain. The long term goal is to maximise local sourcing to increase affordability and also tap into the many sustainable raw material India has to offer to create more sustainable products in its range. It also works with 1500 women artisans through two social entrepreneurs, one of who is based in Karnataka.

IKEA Foundation, its philanthropic arm has been working with the communities for 18 years. It has partnered with public and private organisations for the DISHA skill development program to empower one million marginalised Indian women to join the retail workforce. The IKEA Hyderabad store that recently opened has employed around 100 women from this program.