Godrej Appliances unveils its 100th exclusive brand outlet

Godrej Appliances, India’s leading player in the home appliances segment, has unveiled its 100th exclusive brand outlet in association with its channel partner Chitrahar Electronics. This store is the 5th EBO of Godrej Appliances in Madhya Pradesh.

Aimed at delivering a superior experience for customers in Bhopal market, Godrej Appliances has launched this exclusive brand outlet spread over 1,800 sq.ft.

The EBOs solidify Godrej Appliances’ already extensive network across the country and fulfills the premium product requirement of its customers even in tier II and tier III cities.

The EBO will display the entire range of Godrej Appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, air- conditioners, chest freezers and microwave ovens. Customers also get to avail offers like one-year free extended warranty on Refrigerators, Washing Machine, Microwave Ovens and Chest Freezers, one year of product insurance and attractive finance offers throughout the year, exclusively, at every Godrej Appliances’ EBOs. To top it all, is the promise of Godrej Smartcare – the after-sales service arm of Godrej Appliances, to provide post-purchase experience to the customers for years to come.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and EVP, Godrej Appliances, said “The inauguration of the 100th EBO is an important milestone for us and close to my heart. EBOs are a strategic initiative for us – they are key touch points for the brand, to reach out to consumers across the width and breadth of the country. We have always endeavored to be as close to our customers as possible, and hence we embarked on this journey a couple of years back, with our 1st EBO in the year 2013-14. We believe our Exclusive Brand Outlets add greater value to our loyal customers. With our EBOs, we have the opportunity to showcase our entire range of best-in-class appliances at a single location and give greater choice to our customers. Over the coming years, we intend to continue on the EBO journey by identifying the right towns and cities where we feel that our customers will benefit from the superior purchase experience and will patronize us.”

Swati Rathi, Marketing Head, Godrej Appliances added, “EBO is a strategic brand initiative for the company – the channel is important not just in terms of growing revenue and reach but also in terms of displaying the brand better and offering a holistic brand experience to our customers. As a channel, it is nascent at 3 percent contribution to the overall business. We intend to take it up to 5 percent by 2019. The focus is on driving more footfalls through awareness initiatives, better shop level conversions with emphasis on trained shop level sales force, technology enabled selling coupled with promotions like various finance offers, extended warranty, product insurance etc. EBOs are the fastest growing channel and offer a better premium mix, validating our hypothesis that customers in non-metro cities are keen to get a better shopping experience and willing to shift up to higher end offerings. We will continue our endeavor of brightening lives of Indian consumers through our value-laden product and service offering, in sync with the brand philosophy of ‘Soch Ke Banaya Hai’, through our ever-expanding network of EBOs.”

Naresh Tilwani, Zonal Business Head, Godrej Appliances, said “We are delighted to have the 100th EBO in the western zone which comprises Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. With this the total count of EBO goes up to 27, in the western zone alone. The association has been a win – win for our channel partners as well, since they benefit immensely, be it through the deployment of professional salesperson by the brand, different promotional events and activations conducted at the shop level or higher margins availed for exclusivity they offer in the outlet. Our success with our previous EBOs gives us the confidence to expand further and in the next 12 -18 months, we plan to double the number of EBOs in Madhya Pradesh.”