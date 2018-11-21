Bath & Body Works to open third store in India

Bath & Body Works, one of the world’s leading specialty retailers of fragrant products for the body, hands, and home for more than 20 years, is launching its third store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram on November 25.

Earlier this year the brand launched in India with two stores in New Delhi at Select Citywalk and DLF Mall of India.

In keeping with international formats, the Bath & Body Works stores in India showcase latest trends as well as the newest, freshest fragrances for body, hand, and home.

From light-hearted and flirty scents to sophisticated and exotic fragrances, the Bath & Body Works store at Gurugram will be all about fun with world-class fragrances, with a special launch offers.

Having established itself as one of the best and most sought after Personal Essentials and Home Fragrance brands, the Bath & Body Works store in Gurugram will be spread over approx. 1,200 sq.ft that will allow customers to enjoy an extensive array of fragrances: Body Crèmes, Shower Gels, Body Lotion, Bath Frizzies, Fragrances Mists, Hand Creams, Hand Washes, Hand Sanitizers, Candles and Gift Sets.