Diwali Indiawali at R City Mall: From a brand new car to trips, lucky winners took it all

R City Mall just had its massive prize distribution to close the grand 3-week long Diwali celebration organized at the mall. The campaign, Diwali Indiawali, was a majestic long affair that observed the festive season, saw a great confluence of the Indian culture and heritage. Shop and win contest ran for the whole duration, along with a flea market set up in the courtyard area where handmade products and fine artefacts from across India were displayed and sold. The traditional affair was amped up with special regional performances, and acts from the different parts of the country were showcased during the weekends which further added to the delight.

The rewards ceremony bonanza saw Pooja Chopra, a Bollywood Actress, in attendance to hand over the prizes to the lucky winners. Pooja Chopra, who was previously seen in hit movies like Aiyaari and Commando, gave away prizes worth Rs 50 lakh which included a brand-new Vento car, domestic trips, iPhones, gold coins and gift vouchers. The grand prize winner, Seema Khatri, a resident of Powai, took home the all new Volkswagen all new Vento car.

Diwali Indiawali saw a record-breaking footfall of 9 lakh customers and visitors over the weeks. More than 20,000 eager participants for the shop and win contests, as well as over 50,000 raffle coupons, were filled. Visitors at the celebrations were able to enjoy the festivities with a touch of Indian flair, participate in several contests and win exciting prizes.

Rajiv Malla, CEO, Malls – Runwal Group, says, “We received an overwhelming response from our customers. It was great to see so many people exploring and indulging in the festivities organized by us. We wanted to open up a whole new experience for them and I believe we truly did.”

Santosh Pandey, Head, R City Mall, says, “R City Mall believes in putting the customer first, always. This kind of seasonal celebrations have been planned to keep the customer experience and customer gratification in mind, and, we received a massive response of appreciation from our most loyal customers. We will be planning for more rewarding campaigns in the upcoming year for all.”

Diwali Indiawali was a grand success and R City Mall, the biggest mall in Mumbai to shop for branded clothes and lifestyle products plans on keeping up with the grandeur of the celebration as we turn into the new year. R City constantly strives to deliver an experience beyond imagination and promises to showcase the latest and best of fashion, entertainment and fun. In the coming year, R City mall plans to provide an experience that redefines shopping through magnificent and outstanding festivities.