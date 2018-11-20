Cargill appoints Piyush Patnaik as Managing Director for oils business in India

Cargill has announced the appointment of Piyush Patnaik as Managing Director of its oils business in India. Patnaik will be taking over from Deoki Muchhal who has left the organization after 15 years.

Patnaik brings over 18 years of in-depth industry experience. Most recently, he was the strategy and business development head for Cargill’s oils business in India. Patnaik joined Cargill in 2006 and has held key positions in various functions including procurement, sales, business development, M&A and supply chain management.

He then led the Soya and Palm product line for the business in India in 2013, where he helped build the company’s successful consumer business and go-to-market strategy.

Patnaik helped grow market share, profitability and expand the product portfolio into multiple new application categories and facilitated further investment into the business.

Prior to joining Cargill, Patnaik worked with large consumer companies including Coca-Cola and Dabur.

Commenting on his appointment, Patnaik said, “Over the last 13 years that I have been working with Cargill, I have seen the company achieve many milestones in its journey of becoming the leader in nourishing people. Cargill’s oil business in India has thrived under many inspiring leaders and it is a privilege for me to now lead this winning team. I look forward to building upon our accomplishments and help better serve our consumers and stakeholders.”