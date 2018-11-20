Panache Salon and Academy: Offering comprehensive courses at par with global standards

Panache Academy was launched in the year 2014 with a mission to provide hair and beauty education to young aspirants and the underprivileged, who want to make it big in the industry. The academy is spacious at 550 square feet and divided into hair, skin and make-up sections to accommodate 16 to 18 students at a time. It offers comprehensive courses at par with global standards and covers the segments of hair, skin and make-up. The trainers are qualified with experience of more that 15 years in this industry. The academy pays attention to all the requirements of the students in detail. The convenient location of the academy in Goregaon West makes it easily commutable for the staff and students, both.

Shares Satishh Saraf, Founder and Director, Panache Salon & Academy, “Personalised attention with ample practice is the USP of the academy. A student gets to practice on at least 30 to 35 live models in each subject.” On future plans adds Saraf, “We are planning to expand upto 100 outlets pan India. Our mission is to consistently bring you the freshest styles and ideas, by keeping up with the current trends and latest products, and constantly educating ourselves about the best practices. As a brand, we pay close attention to detail to achieve best-in-class services, highest standard in cleanliness, and instil the same values in our students.”

Courses

The academy offers various professional courses ranging from Basic to Advance in hair, skin and make-up.

Basic Course: This two to four weeks course is ideal for those who are looking for an entry in the hair and make-up industry. It covers the basics of hair, skin, make-up, including eyebrow shaping, clean-ups, bleaching techniques, manicure, pedicure, haircut, colour and styling, to name a few.

Advance Course: It is ideal for professionals who want to expand their career in the hair and beauty industry. The duration of the course varies from eight to 18 weeks. It covers advance techniques including advance facial with machines, advance waxing, mani-pedi, advanced colour techniques, chemical treatments in hair and high-fashion and bridal make-up. This diploma course focuses on both theoretical and practical knowledge.

We also offer individual short courses that are especially designed for professionals looking to upgrade their knowledge in a specific skill like, chemical services or treatments in hair, machines, threading, hands and feet care, hairstyles and personal grooming in make-up. The duration of these courses is from two to seven days.

Certification and affiliation

On successful completion of every course a certificate is provided by Panache Academy. The academy is also affiliated to L’Oréal Professionnels for Diploma in Hairdressing course.

Eligibility criteria

Anyone who aspires to build a career in this industry can apply for the courses.

Fee range

Rs 2,000 to Rs 75,000. All prices are subjected to tax.

Contact person: Mugdha Prabhu, Academy Manager

Address: Panache Salon & Academy, 103,Keshrinath Bldg, Near Filmistan Studio, S V Road, Goregaon West, Mumbai-400062

Phone: 8767876750, Email: academy@panachesalons.in

Website: http://panachesalons.in/panache-academy