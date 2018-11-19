Nike Opens Nike NYC House of Innovation: The most personal and responsive sport retail experience

NIKE, Inc. Has opened its newest Nike House of Innovation, on Thursday, Nov.15 as Nike NYC: a 68,000 sq. ft., six-level, cross-category premium Nike store located at 650 Fifth Ave. Nike NYC is the pinnacle expression of modern retail, representing the best of Nike global product, experiences and sport innovation.

“Nike NYC is designed to be a dynamic store environment, that is just as personal and responsive as digital,” said Heidi O’Neill, Nike Direct President, “This premium destination gives consumers an authentic, immersive and human connection to the Nike brand.”

Nike NYC engages consumers with best-in-class digital and physical services combined with premium products, experiences and features to create a new benchmark for Nike retail. Powered by digital commerce data and inspired by Nike’s newest retail concept, Nike Live, the ground floor features the new Nike Speed Shop – offering on-the-go access to the products local members know and love most. Consumers can shop these uniquely curated NYC favorites alongside seasonal picks, visit the Nike Sneaker Bar for easy access to Nike’s biggest power franchise footwear, or they can reserve items in the Nike App and pick them up in the Speed Shop digital lockers.

The fifth-floor is home to the Nike Expert Studio – Nike’s first dedicated floor to provide even more personal service to NikePlus members. These NikePlus member-only experiences, like bookable sessions with Nike Experts and the Nike by You Studio provide a destination for members to access seasonally exclusive products, get 1-1 styling and create personalized products in an elevated experience.

Nike NYC uses the Nike App to create digitally-connected journeys for consumers to discover, learn and find the products they want with ease and speed. New and expanded Nike App in-store features like Nike Shop the Look, Nike Instant Checkout and updated functionalities with Nike Scan to Try will offer even more choice for consumers to instantly shop in-store displays, checkout in-store or request to try-on items throughout the store. Nike’s digital service offerings will continue to evolve at Nike NYC, giving NikePlus members even more choice in their shopping journey.

Nike NYC is designed to allow consumer to shop and experience Nike products the way they want with product floors for Men, Women, Kids, and the footwear-obsessed. The Nike Sneaker Lab on the fourth floor is the largest concentration of seasonally current Nike footwear anywhere in the globe.

The store exterior features a transformative design of both slumped and carved glass designed to reflect and create motion that mirrors the movement of athletes, elevates the Nike Swoosh and represents the iconic aesthetic of Nike Air.

The entrance to the store – the Nike Arena – showcases the most immersive seasonal and sport-inspired storytelling moments from the Brand. The space houses the Team Nike Service Desk to support the consumer’s shopping journey, and at opening, will have a Nike by You Makers Studio experience featuring the House of Innovation exclusive Nike Noise Canceling Collection. The Nike Arena is also home to a custom-designed installation called the Sport Beacon, inspired by the non-stop visual and sonic clash in New York City.