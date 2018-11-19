Sattviko appoints Ayush Arora as CFO

Sattviko, a packaged food company providing light snacks of Indian origin, has announced the appointment of Ayush Arora as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

He is a seasoned professional with over seven years of experience, and will be looking at Finance, Data Analytics and Business Strategy of Sattviko. In this role, he will oversee key functions across the company including fund raising, financial controls, operational efficiencies, treasury, risk management, and investor relations.

He holds extensive experience in Treasury, Business Finance, Funds Management and other aspects of company’s Financial Strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Prasoon Gupta, Co-founder and Director, Sattviko said, “Sattviko today is known as the Indian food brand where age-old Indian recipes based on unique household practices have been revived and given a modern twist to offer traditional and light quick bites to satiate the taste buds of the today’s generation. We are delighted to welcome Ayush to Sattviko family. His extensive experience and knowledge on financial insights will be very valuable to the company as we work to reinforce our brand and leadership globally. Therefore, we believe that to build a great institution, we need to build a great team. We are really excited to welcome him to the Sattviko family.’’

Ayush Arora, newly appointed CFO, Sattviko said, “Sattviko is one of the most exciting, innovative food companies in India that is changing the way people consume snacks. It is encouraging to see a group of dynamic young individuals, determined to make a difference in the industry.”

Speaking on the new development, Ankush Sharma, Co-founder and Director, Sattviko said “Sattviko has created a niche for itself and our products have been appreciated by the consumers. We are confident that Ayush will help and transform the journey of Sattviko while enhancing fiscal discipline and improving operating margins of the company.”

Prior to Sattviko, he was heading the liquidity solutions and investments department at Bharti Airtel Limited’s Group Treasury. At Bharti Airtel, he was managing the end-to-end planning and operations of collections & payments architecture across the Bharti group as well as managing an investments portfolio of US$ 1.5 billion.