Jabong merges with Myntra; Ananth Narayanan continues to lead the team

Myntra has announced the integration of Jabong with the brand and Ananth Narayanan will continue to lead the team.

“Since Myntra’s purchase of Jabong in mid-2016, the two brands have been steadily integrating key business functions and streamlining processes. This has resulted in revenue growth and a significant improvement in the customer experience. As the next step in this process, Myntra and Jabong will now fully integrate all the remaining functions including technology, marketing, category, revenue, finance and creative teams,” said company spokesperson.

“The closer integration of Myntra and Jabong is a necessary step in our continuing development. To remain the leader in fashion eCommerce in India, we have to find ways to operate more effectively and innovate more quickly. By better aligning our resources with our long-term plans, we can put the best structure in place to serve our sellers and brand partners and ultimately benefit our customers.” it added.

According to the company, Myntra’s independence as a business will be preserved. Myntra team will continue to operate independently to achieve even greater success.

“We will continue to lead the market, serve our customers, and do what we do best,” according to the company.

From a consumer perspective, the well-loved Jabong brand will remain.