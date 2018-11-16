Chandigarh International Airport launches retail operations, showcases best of global and Indian brands

Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL), Three Vee Marketing Pvt. Ltd. along with JLL, India’s leading real estate professional services firm, has announced the launch of retail operations at the airport. The launch is part of CHIAL’s efforts towards enabling customers to have access to and shop from around 50 latest global and Indian retail brands.

The retail operations were launched by Guruprasad Mahapatra, Chairman, Airports Authority of India along with senior officials from Three Vee Marketing, JLL and various brands.

While JLL is the exclusive leasing partner for the retail space, Three Vee Marketing is the master concessionaire for it. The announcement of retail operations announcement is a kind of a precursor to CHIAL’s plans to have full-fledged 24 x 7 operations by March 2019. Currently, the airport is functional from 7:20 am to 4:45 pm.

With the objective of providing a complete, innovative and one-stop shopping experience to customers, brands from segments including apparels, wellness, convenience, travel and books, electronics, fashion accessories, optical, watches, jewellery and cosmetics have set up stores at the airport. Some of the major brands include Da Milano , Kama Ayurveda, Tresmode, Sun glass hut, Eske, Shaze, Shingora, W & Aurelia, Hamleys, Mother care, Joias,Change, Pehnawa, Manyavar, Relay, Handmade India, Color Essence etc.

Speaking on the launch, Suneel Dutt, CEO, Chandigarh International Airport Ltd said “This is a significant step in making Chandigarh airport a world class airport. It also aligns with our ambition and growth strategy of making it a top-class and multi-dimensional shopping destination to reckon with not only in India but globally as well.”

Shubhranshu Pani, MD- Retail Services & Stressed Asset Management Group, JLL said,”The exclusive leasing partnership showcases JLL’s expertise in travel retail. Chandigarh Airport’s retail space is sure to get a big boost with this launch and will help in further expansion of retail operations. We are extremely delighted to be associated with this project and help achieve ambitions of CHIAL and Three Vee Marketing.”

Vivek Nijhawan, Director, Three Vee Marketing Pvt. Ltd said “We’re excited that the new retail shops will elevate the customer experience while bringing in local flair and providing another avenue to tell the story of our region’s unique offerings to travellers.”