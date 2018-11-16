Keventers launches premium ice creams, expands products in the dairy sisle

India’s iconic dairy brand, Keventers, is all set to expand its product portfolio with the introduction of Ice Creamery, ice cream parlours that will serve a wide range of premium and delicious flavours. With this expansion, the parent company aims to diversify its business into complimentary verticals that are in line with its identity.

Keventers Ice Creamery outlets will serve premium ice cream across three prime locations in Delhi NCR including Select City Walk Mall, DLF Promenade Mall and Ambience Mall, Gurugram. Additionally, the brand is also planning to add 3 outlets across Delhi NCR by the summer of 2019. This latest venture by the house of Keventers will serve a delectable range of desserts to connoisseurs of this cold treat and celebrate true love for ice cream with an array of unique flavours and diversified product offerings.

Keventers ice creams are composed of pure milk fat and is denser, richer and thicker than regular ice cream designed especially as a pure decadent treat for the senses. Each scoop of the ice cream is created finely using select and exotic ingredients making it a high-quality product, with attention to detail.

Speaking about the expansion, Kamaljit Singh Bedi, Chief Operating Officer, Keventers said, “We at Keventers are thrilled to expand our business to add a whole new range of premium and exciting ice creams. Ice cream is a dynamic sector and we are confident that our customers will love our new offering.”

He further added, “Innovation has always been at the core of everything we do at Keventers and we have been steadily working towards diversifying our dairy portfolio. Ice Creamery is our first step to innovation to our existing ensemble and we look forward to adding more delectable dairy products in the future. Guest Experience is our obsession and we pledge to delight our guests at every moment of truth.”

Keventers Ice Creamery will include a varied range of innovative and delicious range of flavours made using hand crafted and original recipes in its menu made from the finest chocolates, regional favorites and fresh seasonal fruits. Indulge in some of these mouth-watering and delicious flavours such as –

– The Original Sin: The rich Belgian chocolate – Dark and smooth flavour of chocolate that will lift one’s spirits

– The Roman Holiday: The luscious Blueberry Cheesecake- Tingle your taste buds with this deliciously rich and creamy ice cream that is bound to leave you longing for more

– Triple Chocolate Drool: A blend of snickers & oreo, dive into the deliciousness of your favorite chocolate in an ice cream form

– The Golden Temptress: A combination of Ratnagiri King Alphonso Mango full with luscious creamy texture

– Colombo Ahoy: A sweet and rich caramel flavour with the warmth of cinnamon

This specially curated range of ice cream flavors are served in reusable glass bowls which one can easily take home with ease and are priced at Rs. 150 for single scoop and Rs. 270 for double scoop (exclusive of taxes).