Jesper Brodin, CEO, IKEA

Jesper Brodin is the CEO of IKEA.

Prior to this, he was head of IKEA of Sweden and was responsible for the development of the product range and supply chain. He has been with the company for more than 20 years.

Brodin started at IKEA in 1995 and has since then worked in purchasing, product-range development, logistics and group management and spent time in locations from Pakistan and China to Denmark and Sweden.

Brodin has a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg.