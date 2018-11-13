Viviana Mall names Manoj K. Agarwal as the new CEO

The Sheth Developers & Realtors Limited owned, Viviana Mall has brought on board Manoj K. Agarwal as its new CEO. In his new role, Agarwal will now lead Viviana Mall and further amplify its growth story.

A seasoned professional from the Hospitality and Shopping Mall industry, Agarwal, who has over 30 years of leadership experience, previously has had stints with L&T (Retail, Malls & Commercial) and Inorbit Malls.

At L&T Realty, Agarwal was heading their Chandigarh’s SBU which included Elante Mall along with a premium office space and 5-start Hyatt Regency Hotel. Path-Breaking achievements in record time called for an internal move at L&T, where he was appointed to head the mall operations as part of the L&T’s Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, the world’s largest Public-Private Partnership Project in the sector.

During his stint with Inorbit Malls, Agarwal was heading their entire Mall operations portfolio in the West and South India.

Agarwal’s experience which spans over three decades also includes holding leading positions in the hospitality sector with companies like Holiday Inn, K. Raheja Group of Hotels, Mahindra Days Inn and the Ashok Group of Hotels (ITDC).

Commenting on his appointment Manoj K. Agarwal said, “Having been a part of the retail and hospitality industry for over three decades, I’ve been fortunate enough to witness the various developmental, transitional and growth phases of the mall industry. Speaking of transitions, Viviana Mall has been major contributor in the city’s growth story and has successfully brought a favorable change in consumption patterns of the people by bringing global brands closer to them. I look forward to leveraging my understanding of the industry and aligning it with Viviana Mall’s objective of delivering memorable and quality experiences to its esteemed customers and drive business results.”