Spar Oman announces strategic partnership with Sri Sri Tattva

has announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with , one of the leading brands in the health and wellness space, in India.

With this partnership, the customers of Spar, Oman can look forward to get the offering of high quality products across multiple categories such as Personal Care, Health Care and Food in 8 stores of Spar in Muscat Sultanate of Oman.

With the increasing awareness about the usage of natural and healthy products, this will be a great opportunity for Spar Oman to enhance the shoppers experience and also for Sri Sri Tattva to expand its footprints in the region. Sri Sri Tattva has been running a Panchakarma Wellness Centre in the region and is also coming up with an Ayurveda hospital in future.

Commenting on the occasion, , Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, said, “I am happy to announce our strategic tie up with Spar in Oman. This will provide a solid and fantastic platform for people in the region to experience our quality products. This will be in addition to the medicine products and panchakarma centers already available in the region.”

, CEO Spar Oman, said, “Spar Oman proudly announces its strategic tie-up with Sri Sri Tattva with an objective to offer best quality natural and ayurvedic products to its shoppers. This will be a great value addition to the present offerings in the Spar Natural Range.”

