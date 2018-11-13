Britannia Industries Q2 profit up 16 pc at Rs 303 crore

FMCG major Britannia Industries Monday reported a 16.09 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 303.03 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018, led by a double-digit volume growth.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 261.03 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations during the period under review was at Rs 2,913.55 crore, up 12.22 percent compared to Rs 2,596.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

“This was the fourth successive quarter of double-digit volume growth primarily due to our investment in brands, multi-media campaign to bring alive the new identity and celebrating 100 years and widening our distribution network through focus on direct reach, rural market and weak states,” Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries told PTI.

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,454.58 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 2,202.68 crore in the same period of last fiscal.